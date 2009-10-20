Katie Holmes, Diane Kruger, and More at ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards

For the November issue, rather, issues of Elle magazine, our favorite women in Hollywood grace the covers. Here’s a look at their beautiful party dresses from last night’s event sponsoring the issues and their individual covers.

Katie Holmes graces the newsstand cover in this adorable off-the-shoulder orange dress. However, we must say, we like the black look that she wore to last night’s event even better. The bra underneath is wonderfully refreshing.

Renee Zellweger is ravishing in this red number, a great color choice for fall. Her Elle cover is sultry and sensual, two characteristics that portray Zellweger well.

We hardly recognized Emily Blunt on the red carpet, but loved her outfit selection nonetheless. The nude strapless dress was a great look for her! Looking sweet as can be on her Elle cover, wearing a pink cardigan in a fall setting, we recognized Em right away.

We love that Zoe Saldana wore white on both the cover and to the event. Our most desired part of her red carpet look is of course her sparkling Christian Louboutins.

Even though these women in Hollywood don’t have their own cover, we still think they looked stunning on the red carpet last night:

Diane Kruger in Balenciaga



Kat Dennings

Miranda Cosgrove