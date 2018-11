The world’s most stylish baby’s mama is finally giving babies everywhere a little piece of the stylish life. That’s right, Katie Holmes will be designing a children’s line. As revealed by ELLE’s twitter, the actress and mom to Suri, the cutest child actually ever, will be trying her hand at the very viable market of children’s apparel. Reports say that she will be designing with friend and stylist Jeanne Yang. No word yet on when the line will arrive.