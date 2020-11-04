Katie Holmes’ Election Day Look Includes The Perfect Camel Coat

Scroll To See More Images

Leave it to Katie Holmes’ camel coat to make even voting look totally chic. The actress has become an icon on the New York City street style scene thanks to her perfectly-tailored outfits, and keeping with tradition, she was spotted out on election day in yet another drool-worthy piece: a longline camel coat by Nanushka, perfect for autumn layering in the city. Holmes just so happens to have an array or gorgeous camel coats (yes, including that Max Mara one we’re all obsessed with) and she’s seriously inspiring us to invest in our outerwear, too. If you feel the same, take notes.

On a November 3 stroll (To the polls? After voting? We can’t say for sure) with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo, Holmes kept her overall outfit fairly minimal, opting for a pair of white jeans, black combat boots and a tangerine-colored sweater. She accessorized with a black wide-brimmed hat and—of course—an evolvetogether face mask, proving that simple pieces don’t have to be boring. If anything, she makes the case to only wear neutrals from here on out.

That said, excuse me while I swoon. That camel coat really steals the show. A long, neutral coat is one of those pieces that truly never goes out of style, and everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Meghan Markle has relied on a similar silhouette throughout the years. Maybe it’s time you did, too.

Investing in a few good pieces of outerwear this fall and winter is key, and you’ll definitely put your new camel coat to good use from October to March, minimum. Plus, it’ll go with just about everything in your closet! Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options to think about buying right now, including Holmes’ pricy pick and a few more affordable options.

Your dream camel coat is somewhere on the list below, and yes, you totally deserve it.

Nanushka Lana Coat

Think about investing in Holmes’ exact coat to copy her look, but hurry—it’s almost sold out everywhere.

Allegra K Notched Lapel Single Breasted Coat

For a fraction of the price, this Allegra K fully-lined camel coat is a great option for fall layering.

Uniqlo Double Face Cocoon Coat

This jacket has serious borrowed-from-the-boys vibes. Wear it a little oversized to master the look.

Reformation Hank Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat

You already love Reformation for their selection of breezy sundresses, but don’t sleep on their coats. This one has a fuzzier feel than Holmes’, but it’s still super chic.