Katie Holmes Just Introduced Her Boyfriend to Suri Amid Reports She Hasn’t Seen Her Dad Tom Cruise in Years

Meeting the family! Katie Holmes’ boyfriend and Suri Cruise have officially met, and it looks like they’re getting along just fine.

According to People, Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, has been introduced to her inner circle of friends and family—including her 16-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. “He is getting to know her family,” the insider says of Wooten. The source went on to note that the Dawson’s Creek alum is enjoying her budding relationship with the composer. “Katie is having a great time with Bobby,” the source shares. “He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh.”

Prior to People’s report on June 22, 2022, a source revealed details about Wooten and Suri’s relationship to HollywoodLife. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes,” their insider said. “Suri is 16 years old, and she knows what love is and she knows what heartbreak is. She knows what it means when two people share a real connection and she sees this with her mother and Bobby. She is all for it.” So sweet!

Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City’s Central Park in April 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut the following month at a Gala event for the Moth’s 25th Anniversary at Spring Studios in New York City. Wooten, a musician, presented an award to his collaborator and former Talking Heads vocalist, David Byrne, at the event. Later, in June 2022, Holmes and Wooten posed for photos again at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Holmes brought Wooten along as her date for the premiere of her film, Alone Together. The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs on the red carpet, holding hands, smiling and hugging one another.

Previously, Holmes was married to Cruise for six years before their split in 2012. While it’s unclear what the Top Gun: Maverick star makes of his ex-wife’s new relationship, it’s safe to say that his connection to her and their daughter remains strained. Suri and her father were last seen in public together in 2013. Years later, a source revealed to HollywoodLife in 2019 that while Tom “still loves” Suri, things had become “challenging” for them. However, the insider shared at the time that “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day.”

