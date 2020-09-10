Katie Holmes’ New Boyfriend Allegedly Cheated on His Ex-Fiancée With Her

Not a clean split. Katie Holmes’ boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. allegedly cheated on his fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, with the First Daughter actress. Holmes and Vitolo Jr., a chef, went public with their relationship on September 6 when they were photographed on a romantic dinner date in New York City.

An anonymous friend of Emmons told The Daily Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10, that the photos were published just hours after Vitolo Jr. sent his ex-fiancée a text ending their 18-month engagement. The friend, who also claimed that Vitolo Jr. cheated on Emmons with Holmes, told The Daily Mail that the chef, who works at his family’s Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, didn’t mention his new girlfriend in his breakup text.

“Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on,” the friend said. “He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story.”

The friend continued, “They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.”

A source also told The Sun on Thursday that Emmons finds news of her ex’s new relationship “bizarre and disappointing.” “She thinks it’s disrespectful for it to be so public,” the source said. “Rachel feels Emilio could have been more honest and dealt with it like a gentleman and face to face.”

As for Holmes, the source believes that the Batman Begins star, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wasn’t aware that Vitolo Jr. was in a relationship at the time they met.

“Nobody really knows if Katie was aware he was with Rachel. If she did, it’s a bad example to set for her daughter,” the insider said.

As of September 10, 2020, Emmons still has photos of her ex on her Instagram. In a post from November 2019, the designer called her ex her “favorite person.” She wrote, “Favorite person I’ve ever met. This past year I have loved you more every day as I get to know you better. Let’s keep this magic going.” Her most recent post with the chef was from July 2020. In the photo, the two posed for a cute snap outside. Emmons simply captioned the picture with a heart face emoji.