Katie Holmes Was Close to Starring in ‘Orange is the New Black’

In a bit of interesting casting news, it seems Katie Holmes was very nearly cast as Piper Chapman on Netflix’s mega-hit “Orange Is The New Black.”

The series’ creator and showrunner Jenji Kohan told E! Online‘s Marc Malkin that conversations were had with Holmes, 35, about playing the bisexual, drug-smuggling yuppie turned jail inmate now played by newcomer Taylor Schilling, but suggested the actress was too busy.

“[Katie] had other things to do. And also in the beginning, no one knew what this was,” Kohan said.

As is often the case when big stars are nervous about taking a chance on a small show, “OITNB” went on to become a huge success, having been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, and becoming serious water-cooler fodder

Last weekend while promoting her upcoming film “The Giver,” Holmes joked Malkin that if she ever were on the show, she could finally show off her tattoos.

“No, I don’t have any tattoos,” she added with a laugh. “My child would kill me.”

Personally, we think Schilling kills it, but we also can certainly see Holmes playing the role of Piper, too.

