Katie Holmes Allowed To Leave The House For Elle

Aside from those die-hard Katie Holmes fans out there, the actress is probably placed into one of two camps by the general public: Katie Holmes as Joey Potter (God, I miss Dawson’s Creek), or Katie Holmes, wife of Tom Cruise and mother of the world’s best dressed child, Suri. Things got a little creepy when she seemed to be taken under her husband’s Scientology spell a couple of years ago, but it seems that Katie’s getting a life of her own back!

She’s the cover star of the February 2011 issue of Elle, and we must say, she’s looking incredibly sexy how un-Scientologist of her. Perhaps Tom has loosened her leash a bit, since she’s busy promoting her role as Jackie Kennedy in an upcoming TV biopic. Head on over to Elle to read more about Katie’s upcoming role and to see some additional photos from the magazine, which lands on newstands January 17.

And in the spirit of happier times, a Joey and Dawson makeout montage. Enjoy!