Katie Grand’s Short Film: A Feathered LV Chorus Line (Video)

The countdown continues to the opening of Louis Vuitton‘s exhibit at Les Arts Dcoratifs in Paris. But until the magic begins (and even then, some of us aren’t lucky enough to get over to the City of Light), you can feast your eyes on this video created by Katie Grand — stylist and editor-in-chief of LOVE magazine — and directed by Ruth Hogben.

Between the sea of Louis Vuitton accessories,hand-made feather fans and models turned dancing gals, we’re in all kinds of love with this short film entitled Fan Club. Check out the full video below and let us know what you think!