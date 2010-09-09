Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 4

6:50AM: Today I woke up after not being able to sleep very well. Sleep hasn’t been great for the last few days — too much to think about! No time for a run today, I had to get sewing some extra bits that I need to complete some of the looks after testing them on a show model.

9:00AM: Models are starting to buzz up for casting. Heather is here too, calling agents!

9:30AM: I finish up a shirt, a suit and, a leftover beet & seaweed salad from yesterday.

11AM: We are getting some amazing girls in for the casting!



I got some cool show package gifts from some of the agencies this season. Wilhelmina sent an Iron Maiden take-off shirt with Eddie on the front! I love it.



MC2 sent me over a blue bath dolphin that sings.



1PM: Heather is calling agents non-stop. I am sewing a pair of leggings. It’s so hectic.

1:30PM: After I come back from a quick Pearl Paint board-run, Susie Bubble stops by to check out the collection and check out Vanessa’s Dumplings across the street!

3PM : All of the show shoes arrive from Peoples Revolution! We’ve been dying to see these shoes in person. Of course, the messenger accidentally gave us the wrong 5th bag, and five pairs of shoes were in the ether for a second!

8:30PM: Kate comes by put some more of the looks board together, check out the shoes and discuss the fittings schedule with me. We order some Hayashi for take-out. Sashimi and Diet Cokes for us. We splurge and pick up some Lime Diet Cokes for variety’s sake. Sveater has a green bloody mary.



Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep

StyleCaster | MySpace Video



12:15PM: Still focusing on the models, getting confirmations etc. This is such a painstaking process… and difficult until the night before the show! Heather and I handle the castings ourselves. It is fun, but very time consuming and tedious! But doing the entire show production myself, stitch by stitch, casting, fitting, resewing, and runs to midtown makes things a lot more real! Whatever you see in the shows is mine!