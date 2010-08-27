StyleCaster
Share

Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2

What's hot
StyleCaster

Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2

Kelley
by

8 AM: I wake up and clean up the apartment a bit because today I’ll have some company. Afterwards, I make sure to get out on my run; today I don’t have time to go to the gym to cool down after the bridge run! Then, I’m off to meet with my friend and sometimes-assistant Heather.

98190 1282931899 486x Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2
11 AM: Nell and Fernando arrive! Today we are holding a make-up test: round two. Fernando is my key make-up artist this season and he informed me that we got Make Up For Ever to sponsor the show! Hoooorraay! One of my favorite makeup brands. Nell is a friend and model at Trump! She’d be perfect for the test.

98194 1282931906 486x Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2
1 PM: I love the make-up this time! During the test at some point, of course, my two favorite things came up: candy and nuts. We all decided to head over to Sweet Life for some post-test shopping.

98191 1282931900 486x Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2
2 PM: Heather and I decide that after consuming all that sugar we need to head somewhere for a real lunch.

3 PM: Time to contact modeling agencies! Heather gets to work calling and emailing all the agencies to let them know we are still alive and casting next week!

98192 1282931902 486x Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2
8:30 PM: I’m excited about seeing all of our models. Today’s my day off from sewing too many other tasks, and I still have laundry to do.

98193 1282931904 486x Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2
9:30 PM-?: Heather and I need a Painkiller after today. It so happens that a Painkiller is a tiki bar recipe from the 70s, and a tiki bar on Essex and Grand. Nikolay and his friend Joe meet us, and after a excruciatingly long cocktailian explanation from the bartender, we’re off on a long road of painkillers, suffering bastards, zombie punches, and cradles of life. Joe and I accidentally eat the 151-soaked croutons out of our flaming limes. I’m not looking forward to tomorrow!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share