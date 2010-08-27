Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 2

8 AM: I wake up and clean up the apartment a bit because today I’ll have some company. Afterwards, I make sure to get out on my run; today I don’t have time to go to the gym to cool down after the bridge run! Then, I’m off to meet with my friend and sometimes-assistant Heather.



11 AM: Nell and Fernando arrive! Today we are holding a make-up test: round two. Fernando is my key make-up artist this season and he informed me that we got Make Up For Ever to sponsor the show! Hoooorraay! One of my favorite makeup brands. Nell is a friend and model at Trump! She’d be perfect for the test.



1 PM: I love the make-up this time! During the test at some point, of course, my two favorite things came up: candy and nuts. We all decided to head over to Sweet Life for some post-test shopping.



2 PM: Heather and I decide that after consuming all that sugar we need to head somewhere for a real lunch.

3 PM: Time to contact modeling agencies! Heather gets to work calling and emailing all the agencies to let them know we are still alive and casting next week!



8:30 PM: I’m excited about seeing all of our models. Today’s my day off from sewing too many other tasks, and I still have laundry to do.



9:30 PM-?: Heather and I need a Painkiller after today. It so happens that a Painkiller is a tiki bar recipe from the 70s, and a tiki bar on Essex and Grand. Nikolay and his friend Joe meet us, and after a excruciatingly long cocktailian explanation from the bartender, we’re off on a long road of painkillers, suffering bastards, zombie punches, and cradles of life. Joe and I accidentally eat the 151-soaked croutons out of our flaming limes. I’m not looking forward to tomorrow!