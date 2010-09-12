Katie Gallagher Punches Out A Sporty, Futuristic Collection

After graciously providing StyleCaster readers an inside diary of the trials and (often hilarious) tribulations of designing a fashion show, I’m happy to report Katie Gallagher really knocked one out with her jock-goth Spring / Summer 2011 collection, titled Arena.

“Originally I wanted to call it ‘Sports’ but I thought it might be a little too ironic,” she told me at the presentation.”It’s inspired by sports. More specifically running, I run everyday.”

Having worked with black, gray and white in the past, Gallagher incorporated new bits of blues and red. The result? Styled by Kate Lanphear, imagine American Gladiators got a cool girl makeover, complete with a boxing glove bag to roll out some serious punches.

All photos Tom Hines courtesy of Katie Gallagher