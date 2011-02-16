Name: Katia S.

Agency: Supreme

Hometown: Volgograd, Russia

Most Incredible Model Moment: Once I was working with two male models for a shoot and had to wear very big high heels. After five minutes in the shoes, I was falling down on the boys and it was funny to see us all falling down together!

Favorite Model: I really like Doutzen Kroes.

Favorite Designer, Photographer or Stylist You’ve Worked With: I’ve worked with a lot of good people. Designers, photographers, and styists, everyone has been very kind. I don’t have a favorite one!

Describe your uniform: Oh, it’s very simple. Jeans, t-shirt, funny bag and comfortable shoes. Sometimes a dress 🙂