Name: Katia S.
Agency: Supreme
Hometown: Volgograd, Russia
Most Incredible Model Moment: Once I was working with two male models for a shoot and had to wear very big high heels. After five minutes in the shoes, I was falling down on the boys and it was funny to see us all falling down together!
Favorite Model: I really like Doutzen Kroes.
Favorite Designer, Photographer or Stylist You’ve Worked With: I’ve worked with a lot of good people. Designers, photographers, and styists, everyone has been very kind. I don’t have a favorite one!
Describe your uniform: Oh, it’s very simple. Jeans, t-shirt, funny bag and comfortable shoes. Sometimes a dress 🙂