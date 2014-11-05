Kathy Griffin Talks Replacing Joan Rivers on ‘Fashion Police’

Since Joan Rivers unexpectedly passed away at the beginning of September, much has been said about her contribution to comedy, her breakthroughs for women in entertainment, and of course, her unofficial role as the pioneer of red carpet fashion conversation. But people are also talking about the seat she left open on “Fashion Police,” an E! Channel staple since 2010.

Right off the bat, rumors were swirling about whether the show would actually continue without the woman who made it famous. But Joan’s daughter Melissa, who also executive produces the hour-long program, gave her blessing and announced on a tribute show to her mom that while the “Fashion Police” would take a break, it would return in full force in 2015.

At that point, conversation turned to who would fill Joan’s spot. Stars like NeNe Leakes, E! personality Ross Mathews, and Kathy Griffin were all thrown in the ring early, but Griffin took to twitter on September 26 to set the record straight. “Just 2 clarify,” she explained. “I have not contacted E! & they have not contacted me.”

Even “Fashion Police” co-host Giuliana Rancic weighed in around the same time, telling People Magazine, “I know there are a lot of rumors going around, but they’re really all rumors right now,” she explained. “No decisions have been made, not to say they won’t be made soon, but no decisions have been made right now. I don’t know, I honestly don’t. All I know is that whatever the executives decide, I’m sure it will be the best decision.”

But now it seems that producers have started to get the ball rolling, even calling up Joan’s old pal Kathy. The comedian told “Access Hollywood” this week that while E! has in fact contacted her about the position, the decision is far from being made. “I don’t know if the situation is correct at this time for me or right for me at this time,” Griffin said. “I really hope they continue in the spirit of Joan’s work. She brought a fearlessness and a brand of humor into our homes that we really need.”

So that sounds like a “no” right? But anyone who’s seen the “D-List” knows that Kathy isn’t one to turn down a gig. So do you really think she’d take herself out of the running? Do you think she would actually bow out of such a publicity juggernaut? Tell us in the comments!