Chris Pratt Revealed Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Pregnancy Cravings & They Couldn’t Be More Different

Oh, baby. Chris Pratt revealed Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy cravings, and we hope she doesn’t eat them together. In a recent interview with Extra, the Jurassic World star dished on how his wife is dealing with her first pregnancy and the foods she can’t stop eating while the couple is expecting their first child together.

“Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I’ve gained a little weight…and she just looked at me sweetly,” Pratt told host Billy Bush. “I was like…‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'”

As for her pregnancy cravings, the Parks and Recreation alum told Extra that “it’s been tough” for Katherine to avoid “pickles and ice cream,” which he’s become fond of as well. “I never thought I would like ’em,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. Not bad cravings to have, Kat.

News broke of Chris and Katherine’s pregnancy in April. The baby will be the first for Katherine, though her husband shares one child, 7-year-old son Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris. For StyleCaster’s recent “Snapshots From Quarantine” feature, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver opened up about what she’s been up to since quarantine started.

“This time spent at home and in quarantine has reminded me how grateful I am every day for my health, family (pups included) and close friends,” she wrote. “It has been an opportunity to pivot in a book tour and get creative about connecting with people online about their forgiveness journey. I am so beyond grateful for everyone in the medical field and first responders for going to work every day and risking their safety and wellbeing to keep us all safe.”

She continued, “I know this has been an incredibly challenging and unpredictable time for so many, and I hope we can continue to support one another as we navigate this new world together. I can’t wait for this to be over, to continue to applaud all those who have taken charge and guided us through this unrealistic time, and to hug loved ones again.”