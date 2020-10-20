Katherine Schwarzenegger Defends Chris Pratt After Fans Call Him the ‘Worst Chris’

Not here for the hate. Katherine Schwarzenegger defended Chris Pratt after he was called the “worst Chris” by Marvel fans.

Since Pratt’s role as Star-Lord in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy fans have compared him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s other Chrises: Chris Evans (a.k.a. Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (a.k.a. Thor.) When Chris Pine starred in 2017’s Wonder Woman, fans also added him to the debate of who is the best superhero Chris. To find that answer, E! News asked fans to weigh in on who the best “Hollywood Chris” is in an Instagram post on Monday, October 19. When the answers flooded in with “anyone but Chris Pratt,” Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was not happy to see the hate.

“Anyone but Chris Pratt,” one user wrote. The comment has been liked more than 1,100 times. “Chris Pratt can go and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on,” another user wrote in a comment that’s received more than 700 likes. One more user wrote, “It’s NOT Pratt. That for damn sure.”

In response to the haters, Schwarzenegger—who married Pratt in 2019 and shares a baby daughter named Lyla with him—left her own comment, slamming E! for creating a post that pits her husband against his coworkers. “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that. 🙏♥️” she wrote.

A similar poll was also created by a fan on Twitter recently where fans also deemed Pratt as the “worst Chris.” Much of the negative opinion about Pratt comes from speculation that he’s a Republican and Donald Trump supporter after he was not named as one of the Marvel stars to take part in a fundraiser for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On October 20, many of Pratt’s costars, Don Cheadle, Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, are set to join Biden and Harris for a virtual event to raise money for the Democratic candidate’s campaign. Pratt’s name was not included in the list of Marvel stars set to participate.

In an interview with Men’s Journal in 2017, Pratt said that he doesn’t identify with either Democrats or Republicans. Newsweek also reported that he donated money to Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign in 2012. “I don’t feel represented by either side,” Pratt told Men’s Journal in 2017. “I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us.”

In February 2019, Pratt was also slammed by Ellen Page, who is openly gay, for supporting Los Angeles’ Hillsong Church, which critics claim is anti-LGBTQ+. “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Page tweeted at the time. In a statement to BBC at the time, Pratt said that Page’s statement was “absolutely untrue.” “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he said at the time.

Pratt also caught heat in July 2017 when he was photographed in a T-shirt that featured the Gasden flag, an American flag with a rattlesnake over it and the phrase, “Don’t tread on me.” The phrase, which originated as a motto in the Revolutionary War, has become associated in the 2000s with “libertarian, conservative, gun-rights and far-right political groups as a way to express their beliefs,” according to Dictionary.com.

Pratt’s wife is the daughter of Republican actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In a series of Instagram Stories in October, Katherine announced he support of Biden and Harris and slammed Trump for downplaying his COVID-19 diagnosis. “If that tweet itself is not enough to get you fired up to want to elect Biden and get rid of Trump as president of our country, then I don’t know what is. That’s the sickest tweet I’ve ever seen. Please vote.” she wrote at the time, referring to Trump’s announcement that he would be returning to the White House after just days of treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It’s unclear if Pratt shares his wife’s political beliefs.