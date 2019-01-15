Katherine Schwarzenegger Had a Massive Crush on Chris Pratt Before Even Meeting Him

If anyone needs inspiration to pursue their celebrity crush, here’s evidence of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s crush on Chris Pratt before even meeting him. (Spoiler alert: Now they’re engaged.) Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been dating for less than a year (around eight months, to be exact), but Schwarzenegger’s feelings for her now-fiancé go way back—to before they even met.

In a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was asked to pick her favorite Marvel Chris: Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans. At first, Schwarzengger’s answer was a no-brainer: Chris Evans. However, after further thought, she picked Pratt because of his recent good looks at the time. “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know,” she said.

The interview was from 2017, about a year before Schwarzenegger and Pratt met after being introduced to each other by Shriver, Schwarzenegger’s mom. After that, the couple experienced a whirlwind romance: Schwarzenegger met Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their 6-year-old son, Jack Pratt. Pratt met Schwarzenegger’s famous family members, including her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. They celebrated Thanksgiving together. And then, on Monday, they announced their engagement.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️” Pratt captioned an Instagram of him and Schwarzengger hugging, while showing off her new diamond ring. Pratt’s ex-wife, Faris, later responded to the engagement, commenting, “I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations.”

The Mom star also revealed that Pratt texted her about the engagement before announcing it on Instagram. “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” she said on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …”

Schwarzenegger is out here giving us hope that, one day, we might fall in love with our celebrity crushes too.