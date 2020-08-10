Oh, Baby! Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomed Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order. Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to Chris Pratt’s baby. Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 9. “They’re doing great—just got her a little gift,” Patrick said while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California.

The Midnight Sun star then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, which is believed to either be for his sister or her new baby, before driving away in his car. A source also told Entertainment Tonight that the Jurassic World star and the The Gift of Forgiveness author are “so excited” for their bundle of joy, a baby daughter named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger.

“The couple is so excited for their new addition and have been showered with love from their family and friends,” the insider said. “Chris was there for the the birth and the couple can’t stop taking their eyes off their daughter. Katherine and Chris are doing well and Katherine is enjoying the experience of being a first time mother.”

A source also told E! News that Chris’ car was seen at St. John’s hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, August 7. Katherine’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were also photographed soon after at Chris and Katherine’s house. A delivery van was also photographed leaving delivering to the couple’s house.

Chris also confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Monday, August 10. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm,” he captioned a photo of their newborn’s hands.

He went onto include a Bible verse with his post. “126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

Katherine and Chris Married in June 2019 after a year of dating. News broke of the couple’s pregnancy 10 months later. Along with his baby with Katherine, Chris also shares 7-year-old son Jack Pratt with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. In July, Katherine told E! News about how she’s preparing for her first time as a mother. “I am preparing definitely by learning to do things in the kitchen because that’s something you need learn how to get very familiar with when you have little ones to cook for,” she said at the time. “I’ve been organizing a lot in our house because I feel like that’s, again, something that everybody’s been doing in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s just this desire to organize. I think that’s part of my nesting.”

For StyleCaster’s “Snapshots From Quarantine” in April, Katherine further opened up about how she’s been spending her quarantine. “This time spent at home and in quarantine has reminded me how grateful I am every day for my health, family (pups included) and close friends,” she said at the time. “It has been an opportunity to pivot in a book tour and get creative about connecting with people online about their forgiveness journey.”

She continued, “I am so beyond grateful for everyone in the medical field and first responders for going to work every day and risking their safety and wellbeing to keep us all safe. I know this has been an incredibly challenging and unpredictable time for so many, and I hope we can continue to support one another as we navigate this new world together. I can’t wait for this to be over, to continue to applaud all those who have taken charge and guided us through this unrealistic time, and to hug loved ones again.”