Katherine Heigl Stuns on Letterman

Well, it may not be Paul McCartney’s roof top performance, but it is Katherine Heigl.

The Grey’s Anatomy star is known to radiate a sense of Hollywood glam everywhere she turns. Last night was no exception when Heigl appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman to promote her new romantic comedy The Ugly Truth. She wore a silk royal blue Reem Acra knee-length dress that hugged her curves and accentuated her shape. The deep blue palette complimented her skin tone, and the auburn locks, well… we haven’t quite decided how we feel about her new hair color. What do you think? Brown or blonde?

The Ugly Truth, costarring Scottish hunk, Gerard Butler, tells the story of a morning show producer (Heigl) who is constantly being tested by womanizing correspondent (Butler) while on a quest to find love…what a unique story line. The flick is set to open everywhere Friday, July 24.

Between working with all-American dream girl Jennifer Aniston on The Bounty Hunter and Katherine Heigl on The Ugly Truth, Butler is living in the land of beautiful women.

Up next: Heigl vs. Aniston star in a dramatic love-triangle, anyone?