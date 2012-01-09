Katherine Heigl: Outspoken Actress Turned Mommy Blogger

Katherine Heigl, who rose to prominence on Grey’s Anatomy, is known for her outspoken nature and often controversial opinions, which many Hollywood directors describe as “biting the hand that feeds her.” For example, she famously slammed films like Knocked Up, despite the fact that she banked a cool $6 million for the flick.

She has also been quoted as saying, “They wanted me to be America’s Sweetheart, and then I opened my mouth.” Clearly, this diva has opinions, so she’s the perfect person to join the blogosphere. Today marked her first entry for iVillage, which is the largest “content-driven online community for women.” Other bloggers have included Alanis Morissette, Ricki Lake, and Denise Richards. Can it get more random?

Anyway, Katherine’s blog addresses the parenting of her 3-year-old Naleigh. Here are some gems from the first entry:

“There was just something about the weight of a child in my arms — their soft cooing, their sweet milky smell, their giggles and even their tears. I loved that I could soothe them, comfort them, play with them and I loved that they needed me on some very basic level.” Ah, yes. A sweet milky smell always makes me smile.

“I loved everything about making movies: the wardrobe that made the character come alive in me; the hair and makeup that could transform me; the cast and crew that became like a family for those few short months; and the craft service where there was never a shortage of sodas and Slim Jims.” The thought of Katherine Heigl getting down and dirty on a Slim Jim is pretty f*cking amazing.

“Now when I take a job, I look my daughter in the eye, screw up my courage and try to explain to her that Mommy has to go to work. And when she looks back at me and says, “But why?,” I tell her the truth: that work makes me a better person, a better woman, a better mother. Then I pray to God that she will understand one day and that my example will encourage her to find and follow her bliss as well … after I’ve paid for all the therapy, of course.” Honey, it’s Hollywood. If you’re not in therapy, you’re weird.

Kath absolutely raises a few valid points here, and my personal bias aside, I have to say she sounds like she’s doing a damn good job raising her kid while balancing her career. She may even be more down to earth than fellow mommy blogger, Kourtney Kardashian! Check out the full entry here.