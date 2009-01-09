Katherine Fleming Shoulder Bag

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Katherine Fleming Kate shoulder bag, $1,950, at barneys.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because Katherine Fleming’s namesake launch collection of handbags are the freshest new things we’ve seen in a long time.

Reason #2: Because Fleming has the design pedigree to be the next big thing–she studied at Parsons School of Design and launched Tory Burch’s uber-successful line of accessories. Oh, and she’s also besties with these designers named Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. You know, the dudes that design Proenza Schouler. No biggie.

Reason #3: Because that rich stroke of cobalt blue will add a much-needed shock of color to your late-winter wardrobe.