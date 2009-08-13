Kate’s Three-peat

Too much Kate Moss is never enough, right? The Brit model (possibly turned media mogul) has three covers out for September. Moss graces the cover of W, British Vogue, and Russian Vogue.

So far, we just have a preview of the W cover, which was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. British Vogue was shot by Mario Testino and has her looking classically British in a beautiful trench. Sølve Sundsbø was behind the images for Russian Vogue, in which Moss wears the Balmain dress she ripped in April.

Which do you prefer? I’m sort of feeling the British Vogue.

British Vogue

Preview of Moss’ W cover