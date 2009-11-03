Kate Winslet Wins Lawsuit Against British Paper

Kate Winslet now has more to celebrate than her gold statue. When the Oscar winner told reporters during awards season this past January that she was going to take it “easy” on her fitness regimen, the UK Daily Mail took the statement and ran with it, publishing a libelous claim titled, “Should Kate Winslet win an Oscar for the World’s most irritating actress?” The report essentially accused the actress of lying about her exercise routine and deemed her hypocritical, since Winslet has always been an outspoken proponent of the real bodies of women. She felt the need to press charges against the British paper because of its mean-spirited and accusatory nature, and also because it was “misleading the public.”

Sweet revenge came not only when Winslet won the Oscar for Best Actress three weeks after the report was published, but just this week she has won in London’s High Court in her lawsuit against the paper. The Daily Mail, who admitted the false nature of the article, will publish an apology, and will even pay Kate’s legal costs. The actress says she is “delighted” to be awarded her $40,000 payout, and to set the record straight.

Serves the paper right–of all of the actresses to target for being obsessive with their image, and then underplaying the amount of work they put into physique, Kate Winslet seriously shouldn’t have been the one to accuse.

