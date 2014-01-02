Links to Click: Kate Winslet’s Son Will Take Her Last Name, J.Law’s Surprise Visit, More

1. Thank God: Kate Winslet says that her just-born son Bear with husband Ned RockNRoll, will take her last name, not his. “We haven’t ever really had that conversation; it was always going to have my name. …Of course we’re not going to call it RockNRoll. People might judge all they like, but I’m a f—ing grown-up.” [Gossip Cop]

2. Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Nicholas Hoult stopped at the tiny Jekyll and Hyde pub in Hampshire, UK, and posed with fans there, who were thrilled. “This is the happiest day of my life,” tweeted the pub owner’s daughter Emma Morris. “What are the f-king chances of Jennifer Lawrence eating at my pub?” [NYDN]

3. We love design guru Jonathan Adler, and will listen to pretty much everything he has to say—especially when it comes to his advice on how to upgrade your home without actually having to, you know, bring in contractors. [The Vivant]

4. Photos leaked of Lily Rabe and Stevie Nicks on set of “American Horror Story,” and they look predictably witchy. [Huffington Post]

5. 10 things nobody ever tells you about dyeing your hair. [Beauty High]

6. Ricky Martin split from his longtime partner Carlos Gonzales Abella. He commemorated the moment with a cryptic tweet: “Changes oh changes. So, you are waiting to be ready??? Watch out, you can be waiting all your life.” Uh huh. [Just Jared]

7. How to keep your brows neat and trim, in between appointments with your brow lady. [Daily Makeover]

8. “Once Upon A Time” actress Jamie Chung and her boyfriend Bryan Greenberg are engaged! Mazel tov! [E!]