Kate Winslet And The ‘Silhouette Effect’

When Kate Winslet wore a slimming, gorgeous Stella McCartney dress to the Venice Film Festival, onlookers clamored for the look, amazed at the perfect curves created by simple color blocking. ASOS recently came out with their own version of the dress, allowing us normal folk to get in on the action.
Based on the notion of clothing that can define and shape your silhouette, we’ve compiled a slideshow of simple looks and tricks to achieve flattering curves. With everything costing $100 or less, the look is completely attainable and easy to execute. Click through and let us know which is your favorite look!
Kate Winslet in the Stella McCartney dress that sparked the trend.
TFNC Pencil Midi Dress Curved Contour Detail, $82.33, at ASOS
A less expensive version of Kate Winslet's dress.
Ella Moss Emmanuelle Belted Lace Dress, $100, at Neiman Marcus
By adding a belt to this dress, you cinch the waist and create a flattering, hourglass shape.
Drapey Pocket Elasticated Waist Midi Skirt, $61.11, at ASOS
High waisted skirts are an easy and fun way to flatter the smallest part of your body and draw attention away from areas you might feel less comfortable with.
Testament Odette Cinched Waist Tunic, $90, at Revolve Clothing
A cinched tunic is a simple way to achieve a waist defining look. Throw one on over skinny or flared jeans for an instantly chic look.
Combined Flecked Sweater, $79, at Zara
Color blocking helps draw the eye's attention towards different parts of your torso. Here, the arms are darker than the body of the sweater, creating a slimming effect without any cinching.