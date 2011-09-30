Kate Winslet And The ‘Silhouette Effect’

When Kate Winslet wore a slimming, gorgeous Stella McCartney dress to the Venice Film Festival, onlookers clamored for the look, amazed at the perfect curves created by simple color blocking. ASOS recently came out with their own version of the dress, allowing us normal folk to get in on the action.

Based on the notion of clothing that can define and shape your silhouette, we’ve compiled a slideshow of simple looks and tricks to achieve flattering curves. With everything costing $100 or less, the look is completely attainable and easy to execute. Click through and let us know which is your favorite look!