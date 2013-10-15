Kate, is that you? Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet, shot by Mario Testino, appears on the November cover of Vogue, looking, um, a bit different. A photoshopped actress on the cover of a magazine is normally nothing to write home about, but this time it’s notable because of one glaring factor: Winslet is legendary for her opposition to the use of Photoshop.

Back in 2003, Winslet’s appearance in GQ was altered heavily to make her look slimmer, and she took a serious stand. “I do not look like that and, more importantly, I don’t desire to look like that. I am proud, you know,” she said. In 2009, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she often makes retouchers use the original images when she sees them. “I will particularly say when I look at movie posters: ‘You guys have airbrushed my forehead. Please can you change it back?’”

Considering that she’s been upset over an airbrushed forehead in the past, we wonder how Kate must have felt when she saw this photo of herself for the first time. She looks gorgeous, of course, but she also looks like a painting: Not a pore or line to be seen, plus her jawline looks like it was taken to with an Exact-o-knife, and the colors of her eyes and lips both look a little too vibrant.

However, we will say this: the inside shots of a very pregnant Winslet (she’s due in June) are equally beautiful, but a little more natural. Head over to Vogue to see the rest of the shoot!