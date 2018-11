Kate Winslet looked casual in a black dress and plaid scarf as she took a walk in the West Village today. After what could only be described as a hectic awards season for the Oscar winning actress where she wore one knockout <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/956/golden-globe-girls–my-favorites/VTQ=” target=”_blank”>designer dress after another, we haven’t seen much of Kate lately. She must be relieved to have the downtime.