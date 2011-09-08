Kate Winslet Channels Elizabeth Taylor For V Magazine Cover!

Mario and Carine have done it again! We got a peek of V Magazine’s 72-page fall fashion feature paying homage to the late silver screen icon, Elizabeth Taylor, earlier this week with the dynamic duo’s editorial thatturnedone of the star’s not-so-redeeming qualities into an all-out glam fest.

We had a feeling that the famed fashion photographer and ex-Editor in Chief turned stylist would work wonders together, and this is only further evidenced by the cover that dropped today, featuring one of our favorite modern-day Hollywood beauties, Kate Winslet, who channels Taylor in one of the most gorgeous spreads our eyes have ever feasted upon. Click above to take a look – but take caution, because after the fact, you’ll definitely be feeling the need to wrap your hair in some kind of turban-scarf while dripping in diamonds.