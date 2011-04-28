Kate & Will’s Official Portrait, What Chelsy Davy Will Wear

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Kate and Will’s official portrait is playful and adorable because they’re royalty and they’re in love! Mario Testino shot it. Will white buttondowns sell out everywhere?! (Fashionista)

The LSD aka Lauren Santo Domingo had a bebe! Congratulations, I’ll babysit. (Page 6)

Want to know what other people are going to wear to the wedding? Harry’s lady Chelsy Davy is wearing this Alberta Ferretti, while Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman has opted for Christopher Kane, Victoria Beckham will prob wear Victoria Beckham, and Anya Hindmarch has chosen a “classic and chic” Emilia Wickstead look. (Vogue UK)

Miranda Kerr is mocking new moms with baby weight everywhere by wearing a bikini, in public, again. (Telegraph)

Karl Lagerfeld designed a chocolate hotel room, complete with a chocolate man for Magnum Ice Cream. Do these people just have money to burn? Do I need to invest in ice cream? (Styleite)

The three women who were suing Dov Charney are doing so again, for new reasons. (The Cut)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @FordModels Have some brand new Polaroids of Ethan James I’ll post on the blog later today. Thanks!

RT @littleylittley This will be GOOD: Jason Sudeikis will host the #MTV Movie Awards in LA on June 5! Very interesting.

RT @evachen212 learning about history of @Cartier from the CEO. the company has had its NY mansion since 1917. entranced by the chandeliers. & uh diamonds! What you don’t have diamonds in your entryway?

RT @Modelinia Naomi Campbell is bringing her Fashion for Relief runway event to Cannes in order to support Japan!! — http://bit.ly/mviETN Aw, some good news about Naomi!