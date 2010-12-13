Kate and William’s Engagement Pics Are Out!

Kate and William have finally released their engagement photos and they’re really, really cute especially the more chilled out one where they’re sort of cuddling.

The photos were shot by Mario Testino, Diana’s go-to lensman. Kate went with a chic winter white dress by Reiss (which is already sold out, WTF?) with Links jewelry and of course, that blingy rock that used to belong to her mom-in-law, Lady Di. All that’s left to wonder is if they have the right stuff to make it into the The New York Times wedding section. A girl can only dream, Kate.



Photos by Mario Testino, Getty