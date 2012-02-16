Kate And William Get The Barbie Treatment

Plastic perfection with a royal twist, we knew it was only a matter of time before Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially immortalized in some form or another. And while we appreciate the kitschy idea of wax figures and tacky wedding memorabilia courtesy of the Franklin Mint, you just really haven’t arrived until Mattel rings you up and asks you to go the Barbie route.

Yes, eager anglophiles and those obsessive doll collectors you see hanging out at swap meets will both have a reason to rejoice come April when the royal couple celebrate their one-year anniversary with the arrival of their own Barbie and Ken counterparts.

Detailed right on down to Kate’s McQueen gown and engagement ring, you can bet the crazy contingent will be out in full force on their release date — tea, crumpets and sparkly tiaras firmly in hand.