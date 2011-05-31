Kate and Will Cover Vanity Fair, Alexander Wang Does Swim

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

William and Kate cover the next issue of Vanity Fair, but they didn’t pose for it. Also, they like Philadelphia cream cheese and brussels sprouts. (The Cut)

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2011 ads make you want to board a train from Milan to Paris ASAP. (Chics Filles)

For the resort season, Alexander Wang is launching swim, right on the heels of a launching a men’s ready to wear line. Busy bee. (WWD)

DVF is taking a note out of the Stella McCartney handbook and collaborating on a Gap Kids line. (WWD)

Summer Playlist! DJ Price did one for Blue & Cream and his own label, Reason clothing. Check it. (Soundcloud)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Modelinia Looks like Erin Wasson is contemplating a brand new career move, into the interior design world! — http://bit.ly/ldscl3 Busy, busy lady.



RT @Joie_Clothing Was just about to write a FB update with a “Happy Monday” sentiment until I realized…it’s Tuesday. #bestfeelingever #word



RT @mrjoezee I think I must be seriously practicing for The Amazing Race. Travelling around the world in 10 days. Next stop tomorrow: Moscow. #GoodNight The exciting life of zee fashion editor.



RT @styledotcom How well do you know your @CFDA Award nominees and honorees? Take our new quiz and find out: http://bit.ly/kSH2CN Love a good quiz.

RT @white_lightning aaand i just rode the elevator with Anna WIntour. #ThatHappened GOOD MORNING BRAHS Love.it.