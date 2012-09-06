Kate Upton Plays with Baby Chicks on Cover of Carine Roitfeld’s New Magazine

Everyone in the industry has been buzzing with excitement over the impending arrival of CR Fashion Book, former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld‘s new venture. With its release approaching (September 13, people!), the cover has now been leaked.
While the always-informed folks at Fashionista let the cat (daddy) out of the bag weeks ago that Kate Upton was rumored to be the first cover girl, it’s now official. The busty blonde channels Brigitte Bardot with disheveled hair and bedroom eyes as she cups a bunch of baby chicks up to her cleavage.
We’re not entirely sure how we feel about this. The Bruce Weber photograph is gorgeous, but we still think it’s going to be a long road for Upton before she’s accepted by the high fashion community. Either way, she’s come quite a distance since wearing a bikini that barely contained her on last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and it’s cool that Carine chose her to help launch her new mag.
Here, get a peek at some of the key spreads from the new glossy, and (as always) let us know what you think!
Additional reporting by Emily Barnes
Named the rebirth issue, Kate Upton and Audrey Harrelson embody the gift of life on these cover previews.
Roitfeld was deeply inspired by birth and rebirth. Featured here is her daughter, Julia Restoin Roietfeld, who was expecting her own child.
Roitfeld further explores the miracles of life and motherhood with this shot entitled "Lullaby."
The book's edgy shoot, "Strike," inspired by revolt, features fall's couture looks. Chanel haute couture adorns this imprisoned mistress.
We can already begin to see how iconic this magazine is going to be with such powerful images. Givenchy haute couture was only fit for a shoot filled with revolt.
Another breathtaking image from the "Strike" shoot featuring a dress by Atelier Versace.
With Roitfeld as head chick, she has the freedom to act as her own visionary. Dior haute couture is featured in another rebelling image of "Strike."
Grills by Dr.Doll'Art grace the high fashion images of the book with a hip hop twist.
