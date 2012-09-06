Kate Upton Plays with Baby Chicks on Cover of Carine Roitfeld’s New Magazine

Everyone in the industry has been buzzing with excitement over the impending arrival of CR Fashion Book, former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld‘s new venture. With its release approaching (September 13, people!), the cover has now been leaked.

While the always-informed folks at Fashionista let the cat (daddy) out of the bag weeks ago that Kate Upton was rumored to be the first cover girl, it’s now official. The busty blonde channels Brigitte Bardot with disheveled hair and bedroom eyes as she cups a bunch of baby chicks up to her cleavage.

We’re not entirely sure how we feel about this. The Bruce Weber photograph is gorgeous, but we still think it’s going to be a long road for Upton before she’s accepted by the high fashion community. Either way, she’s come quite a distance since wearing a bikini that barely contained her on last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and it’s cool that Carine chose her to help launch her new mag.

Here, get a peek at some of the key spreads from the new glossy, and (as always) let us know what you think!

Additional reporting by Emily Barnes