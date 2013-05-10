StyleCaster
Kate Upton Lands Her First Vogue Cover Shot By Mario Testino

img kateuptoncover10 112604408931 Kate Upton Lands Her First <em>Vogue</em> Cover Shot By Mario Testino

After months of anticipation surrounding much-loved (but equally as hated) Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton’s first US Vogue cover, the June issue is finally here—and we have to admit the woman looks incredible in Dolce & Gabbana, and the inside shots are even better.

Michael Kors top and trousers, Christy Rilling Studio corset belt.

When Upton landed her second Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue cover earlier this year, she raised a lot of eyebrows and dropped a lot of jaws with her barely-there bikini and copious cleavage. But for this Vogue shoot, we’re pretty sure Anna Wintour had a hand in ensuring the 20-year-old’s spread was nothing like anything else she’s done. The images—shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Testino—seem to combine a healthy mix of ’90s supermodel-meets-Marilyn Monroe.

Max Mara top, Jason Wu shorts, Tom Ford glasses.

Of course, it’s hard not to look incredible when you’re shot by Testino; but still, the girl completely works it. Head over to Vogue.com to see the rest of the beautiful shots!

