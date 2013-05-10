After months of anticipation surrounding much-loved (but equally as hated) Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton’s first US Vogue cover, the June issue is finally here—and we have to admit the woman looks incredible in Dolce & Gabbana, and the inside shots are even better.

When Upton landed her second Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue cover earlier this year, she raised a lot of eyebrows and dropped a lot of jaws with her barely-there bikini and copious cleavage. But for this Vogue shoot, we’re pretty sure Anna Wintour had a hand in ensuring the 20-year-old’s spread was nothing like anything else she’s done. The images—shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Testino—seem to combine a healthy mix of ’90s supermodel-meets-Marilyn Monroe.

Of course, it’s hard not to look incredible when you’re shot by Testino; but still, the girl completely works it. Head over to Vogue.com to see the rest of the beautiful shots!

