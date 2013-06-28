Kate Upton has made quite the progression in the fashion industry this year, going from the girl who was looked down upon for her skimpy Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to the girl who landed not one, not two, but three covers of Vogue.

The model first appeared on Vogue UK in January of this year, then stunned in a shoot by Mario Testino for the June issue of American Vogue, and now: she covers the July issue of Vogue Brazil in a chic design from Miu Miu’s Spring 2013 collection.

Shot by Henrique Gendre, the cover and inside shots show Upton on a whole new level of high fashion. Shown wearing more Miu Miu designs, with her hair slicked back, and donning a perfect smoky eye, Upton shows she’s got way more to offer as a model than just her infamously curvy figure and pouty lip.

Check out the shots below!

