Links To Click: Kate Upton Not ‘Furious’ At Victoria’s Secret, KimYe To Spend $1 Million On Birth, More

Take a mid-afternoon break and see what’s on our required reading list today!

1. Contrary to media reports, Kate Upton isn’t “furious” that Victoria’s Secret used her image without her permission. She’s just “not thrilled.” [WWD]

2. In keeping with the grand tradition started by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim and Kanye will allegedly drop $1 million on the birth of their child. [The Vivant]

3. Watch Drew Barrymore teach you how to apply eyeliner, be adorable. [InStyle]

4. President Obama hung out with Justin Timberlake, then he tweeted “Suit & Ties.” Incredible. [Twitter]

5. Kanye West will release his new album, “Yeezus,” and the new Nike Air Yeezy 2’s on the same date. [High Snobiety]

6. The secrets to celebrity workouts: here’s how the fittest stars stay slim. [Daily Makeover]

7. Here we go again. Amanda Bynes has picked a Twitter fight with model Chrissy Teigen. [US Weekly]

8. Get ready for summer, once and for all. Here are 5 easy tricks to mastering the beach wave. [Beauty High]

9. A St. Louis, Missouri exhibit called “A Queen Within” will focus on chess-inspired designs by the likes of McQueen, Gucci, Margiela, and more. [The Cut]