Kate Upton: This Hot Model Will Teach You How To Dougie

Some people truly have it all: killer looks, a sparkling personality, unbreakable confidence and epic dance moves. Turns out that Kate Upton is one of those lucky few. Upton, who has recently modeled for Guess, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, was caught doing “The Dougie” in her seat at a Los Angeles Clippers game over the weekend. Ever since the Cali Swag District jam came out last year, people everywhere have been trying to master it, but I’ve never seen the dance look quite as sexy (or adorable) as it does in this video. Try not to smile when you watch the full clip below. Pretty darn cute, right?

Photo: Mark Sullivan, Getty Images