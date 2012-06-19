Red, White & Boobs: Kate Upton Covers GQ

A little over a month ago, we were all wondering why Kate Upton was doing a very suggestive dance called the “Cat Daddy” for Terry Richardson in his storied studio — and now we know! The legendary fashion photographer was shooting the Sports Illustrated cover model for the July issue of GQ. The photos are finally here, and it’s safe to say that based on the commotion Upton’s “Cat Daddy” caused, this sexy spread is sure to get even more people’s attention.

GQ was dead-on in declaring it Upton’s year, despite the fact that many high-fashion critics have scoffed at the busty 19 year-old, and even the woman who casts the Victoria’s Secret fashion show thought she was not “Angel caliber.” However, with her bubbly personality, expert “Dougie” skills (which have garnered over 7 million views on YouTube) and social media accessibility, she has earned her place as one of the most popular models today.

To see what all the fuss is about, click through the gallery above. Sure, it’s typical Terry, but it’s tried and true — and always fun to look at.