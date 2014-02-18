Watch Kate Upton Bounce Around a Zero Gravity Chamber For Sports Illustrated (in a Tiny Bikini)

The Sports Illustrated 50th Swimsuit edition is on newsstands and, despite Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridg gracing the cover in tiny bikini bottoms, all anyone seems to be buzzing about is Kate Upton. For the third year in a row, the blonde bombshell is featured on the coveted magazine, just this time on the back.

Aside from the flip-cover, the 21-year-old American model appears in three features throughout the issue. The magazine seriousoly took things to the next level by putting Upton aboard a Boeing-727 known as the G-Force One and shooting her in zero gravity. As Upton flipped and spinned, the film crew floated around attempting to capture the perfect shot, and the final product is insane.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below and visit Sports Illustrated to see the full gallery of photos.