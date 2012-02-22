Kate Upton Shoots Back At The Haters

Kate Upton might not have been invited to walk in the next Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but it doesn’t seem to phase her one bit. The cover star of Sports Illustrated‘s 2012 Swimsuit Issue told Access Hollywood, “I didn’t even try out for the runway show.” Which makes this whole issue seem like another pointless feud to add to 2012’s growing list of snarkiness and sniping.

When the topic of her famous curves came up, Upton defended her unusual swimsuit-model’s body, saying: “I love my curves. You know, I’m healthy and I think that’s what Sports Illustrated represents: healthy, confident women who love their bodies.”

Which, my friends, is just what we want to hear. So she may not have a set of wings a la Karlie Kloss, but we have a feeling Upton will be just fine.

For more of her interview with Access Hollywood, check out the clip below!