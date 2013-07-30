Kate Upton in Pictures: See The Model’s Evolution From Pin-Up To High Fashion

Kate Upton is one of the most intriguing models working in fashion right now. Very few have so successfully toed the line between over-the-top sex kitten and high-fashion cover girl, and (more importantly) few inspire as passionate a debate as Upton seems to have sparked with her dual personalities.
The world first began to notice the blonde beauty when she showed up on the cover of the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a barely-there red string bikini that left very little to the imagination. From that cover to today—it was just announced that Upton is following in the footsteps of Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen by starring in ads for jeweler David Yurman—we’ve seen a vast evolution in both Upton’s aesthetic and the types of shoots she’s been able to land.
Upton follows in the footsteps of Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen, who also both modeled for Yurman.
In January 2013, Upton made her Vogue UK debut with this relatively subdued cover.
Upton scored a gorgeous photo shoot with fashion great Mario Testino for the June 2013 issue of American Vogue.
Upton's third Vogue cover of 2013 came with the debut of the Brazilian version of the magazine's July issue.
For the October 2012 issue of French fashion magazine Jalouse, Upton proved that even she of ample cleavage can be chic.
Sam Edelman cast Kate Upton as the leading lady of his Spring 2013 ad campaign
—because, as he put it, "she isn't stick thin."
Perhaps the most significant stamp of approval on Kate Upton's legitimacy as a high-fashion model came when Carine Roitfeld chose her as the cover girl for the debut issue of her fashion magazine, CR Fashion Book.
Upton's very first foray into high-fashion was for the November 2012 issue of Vogue Italia, shot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel.
Upton returned a bit to her high-wattage cleavage ways for the 2013 ad campaign for Redemption Choppers, a motorcycle brand.
Upton went completely nude for a February 2012 Muse magazine photo shoot clearly inspired by Marilyn Monroe.
For the April 2012 issue of Czech Esquire, Upton tantalized men everywhere by posing in a cut-off white T-shirt that she seemed to be planning to take the scissors to even more.
Upton's infamous Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover ensured that her name would be permanently seared into the minds of male and female readers alike.
For a shoot in Vogue Germany, Upton posed topless on a floating swan; this spread is perhaps the one that most ties together her roles as high-fashion model and bosomy babe.
Another unforgettable cover: for GQ's July 2012 issue, Kate posed in a star-spangled bikini with a patriotic (and suggestive) popsicle to her mouth.