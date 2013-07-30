Kate Upton in Pictures: See The Model’s Evolution From Pin-Up To High Fashion

Kate Upton is one of the most intriguing models working in fashion right now. Very few have so successfully toed the line between over-the-top sex kitten and high-fashion cover girl, and (more importantly) few inspire as passionate a debate as Upton seems to have sparked with her dual personalities.

The world first began to notice the blonde beauty when she showed up on the cover of the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a barely-there red string bikini that left very little to the imagination. From that cover to today—it was just announced that Upton is following in the footsteps of Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen by starring in ads for jeweler David Yurman—we’ve seen a vast evolution in both Upton’s aesthetic and the types of shoots she’s been able to land.

Click through the gallery above to see her full evolution as a model!

MORE KATE UPTON ON STYLECASTER:

Kate Upton Lands Her Third Vogue Cover of the Year

See Kate Upton’s Complete Magazine Cover Evolution