People Named Kate Upton Its Sexiest Woman Alive

Better luck next year Kim Kardashian! People magazine has named Kate Upton its “Sexiest Woman Alive” for 2014.

It’s hard to argue that this year has been a big one for the sexy blonde bombshell—she starred in a Bobbi Brown ad campaign, in the movie “The Other Woman” alongside A-lister heavyweights Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, and posed in zero gravity for Sports Illustrated.

“This is such an honor to me because sexy to me means someone who’s confident and happy,” Upton said. Congrats, Kate! We can’t wait to see how you’ll make 2015 your sexiest year yet.

