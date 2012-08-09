Kate Upton Wants to do High Fashion, But Gets Naked in New Spread

Kate Upton has had a rough go of it in the modeling industry. While she’s landed coveted covers like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (and, really, is one of the biggest names working today), many in the high-fashion industry don’t take the busty blonde all that seriously.

When it was reported that she was attending the Met Gala with Michael Kors, gossip sites were quick to accuse her of buying her own $25,000 ticket so she could pal around with the high fashion crowd in hopes of finally earning their respect. Even a Victoria’s Secret casting director slammed Kate, saying they would never include her in the label’s fashion show. Yet another blow came when Skinny Gossip, a pro-skinny website, proclaimed Kate was fat and scrutinized tons of images of the 19-year-old (a move that, we should note, is completely ridiculous).

Through it all, the thick-skinned beauty has done a valiant job of rising above the haters, appearing in sexy spreads for GQ and dancing provocatively for Terry Richardson. However, if she still aspires to have a more fashion-focused career, we have to wonder why she keeps disrobing for the cameras.

To wit: Her latest spread for Contributor Magazine features a few completely naked shots. Granted, the photos look great, but we just can’t help but feel this is the wrong message for a model looking to transition out of her over-sexed persona. What do you think?