Kate Upton Celebrates Turning 24 Years Old, Forgets Pants at Home

If my bare ass ever ended up on the internet, I would be beyond mortified. However, I am not 23-year-old supermodel Kate Upton, and neither is my butt. Upton (who turns 24 on Friday) happily flashed her derriere in a sheer, star-print maxidress while heading to her birthday party thrown by Carine Roitfeld. Whereas even naked-dress veterans like Beyoncé and Rihanna probably would have worn some full-cover briefs under that see-through whisper of fabric, the birthday girl wore a thong bodysuit.

While walking to the Blond, a nightclub in New York, with her fiancé, Justin Verlander (who thoughtfully decided to wear pants), Kate posed for photographers who were no doubt causing chaos on Howard Street in Manhattan trying to get a photo of her very, very naked butt.

Afterward the model also posted a picture of herself blowing out candles at her birthday party, making no mention of the public nudity she committed just hours earlier.