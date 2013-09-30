Kate Upton And ‘Dancing’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hold Hands in New York City

Looks like Kate Upton is getting some private dance lessons with her rumored new beau and self-described “bad boy of the ballroom,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Though nothing has been made official, last Thursday the 21 year-old Sports Illustrated cover girl and the “The Dancing With Stars” pro were photographed holding hands while walking through New York City’s West Village. Upton looked cute in workout gear, while the 33-year-old Ukraine native wore a pale pink button-down shirt and fitted black trousers.

Reports that the two were in item started surfacing in June, when they were photographed getting into the same car following Upton’s 21st birthday dinner. However, a source close to Vanity Fair‘s September issue cover girl told Us Weekly, they were just longtime friends.

Back in February 2012, the in-demand model was said to be dating NFL player Mark Sanchez, while Chmerkovskiy apparently had a thing with “Dancing With The Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, but ended it in February of this year. Prior to that, the ballroom dancer and co-founder of Dance With Me Dance Studios, was engaged to “DWTS'” Karina Smirnoff, though they called it off in September 2009.

Seeing as how just last week we reported Nina Dobrev and “DWTS”, pro Derek Hough were a couple, we think there’s something about these dancers women simply can’t resist. What do you think? Do Kate and Maksim make a cute couple?