Kate Upton Lands Second ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover

It looks like Kate Upton isn’t going anywhere fast, as the busty blonde 20-year-old model has reportedly nabbed the coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover for the second year in a row. Today, a leaked image hit the Internet (is there any other way to find out about these types of things?) featuring Upton clad in white bikini bottoms and a fur-trimmed winter coat, showing off quite a bit of cleavage.

Last year’s cover drew a lot of online criticism, but clearly the folks at Sports Illustrated felt that all press was good press in this case. Candidly, we know landing this cover is a big deal and that Upton’s measurements make her the perfect swimsuit model, but we can’t help but feel that this may take away from the high fashion career she seems to desperately want.

Nonetheless, congratulations to Upton on another year of being sportsfans’ fantasies. The official cover unveiling will be later this month.