Kate Upton Landed Sam Edelman Campaign Because 'She Isn't Stick Thin'

Kate Upton Landed Sam Edelman Campaign Because ‘She Isn’t Stick Thin’

Spencer Cain
by

Kate Upton—the blonde and busty model of the moment—has scored a new and undoubtedly lucrative gig as the face of popular footwear brand Sam Edelman. Edelman spotted the 20-year-old in a pair of his equestrian-style boots, and the two immediately bonded over their shared love of horses, forming a partnership soon after.

Like many of Upton’s admirers, Edelman was drawn to her enviable curvy frame, which isn’t exactly the most common when it comes to high-profile models these days. “It felt like the right time,” he told WWD. “We chose Kate because she isn’t stick thin. She’s beautiful and all-American.”

“I’ve loved Sam Edelman shoes for a long time, so shooting the ad campaign was a lot of fun for me,” Upton said of the gig.

For those of us who can’t shell out four figures for a pair of Louboutins or YSL Tribute pumps, Sam Edelman shoes are an excellent alternative— they’re good quality products that reflect modern footwear trends. Since Upton does give off an all-American aura—and has major mass appeal—this collaboration seems like the perfect fit.

What do you think of Upton’s latest gig? 

