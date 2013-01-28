Kate Upton Landed Sam Edelman Campaign Because ‘She Isn’t Stick Thin’

Kate Upton—the blonde and busty model of the moment—has scored a new and undoubtedly lucrative gig as the face of popular footwear brand Sam Edelman. Edelman spotted the 20-year-old in a pair of his equestrian-style boots, and the two immediately bonded over their shared love of horses, forming a partnership soon after.

Like many of Upton’s admirers, Edelman was drawn to her enviable curvy frame, which isn’t exactly the most common when it comes to high-profile models these days. “It felt like the right time,” he told WWD. “We chose Kate because she isn’t stick thin. She’s beautiful and all-American.”

“I’ve loved Sam Edelman shoes for a long time, so shooting the ad campaign was a lot of fun for me,” Upton said of the gig.

For those of us who can’t shell out four figures for a pair of Louboutins or YSL Tribute pumps, Sam Edelman shoes are an excellent alternative— they’re good quality products that reflect modern footwear trends. Since Upton does give off an all-American aura—and has major mass appeal—this collaboration seems like the perfect fit.

What do you think of Upton’s latest gig?