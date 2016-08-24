Feud Alert: Kate Upton Shades the Kardashians’ ‘Nose Jobs,’ Duck Lips

Kate Upton apparently didn’t think the whole Taylor Swift–Kimye feud was that big of a deal, because she just posted a Snapchat of herself giving her best Kim Kardashian, duck-lipping to her heart’s content with her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett in the background. “I look like a Kardashian, nose job and all,” she captioned the selfie. Burn.

Burn, but also bad idea. Crossing the Kardashians is never a good plan, as Swift has learned. That obvs didn’t stop Upton from going to town on Snapchat, but the real question is: Why? Why the Kardashians, why now?

Who can say, really, though Upton and Kimye have bad blood from all the way back in 2013. When the swimsuit model appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair dressed as Marilyn Monroe, Kanye West took offense for some reason. He went on a serious rant on Power 105’s Breakfast Club, saying that no one except Kim should ever be compared to Monroe. “I have a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi, but actually I love them because they are empowering us,” he said. “They are empowering us over Vanity Fair that want to say that Kate Upton is Marilyn Monroe. Kate Upton ain’t Marilyn Monroe, Kim is Marilyn Monroe. She was controversial. She [is] controversial.”

Five months later, Kimye covered Vogue—replacing Upton, according to E! News. So, we can see why the cattiness from Upton. As to why now, well, that still remains a mystery.

In terms of the accusation, Khloé Kardashian has vehemently denied rhinoplasty, telling Cosmo earlier this year that she feels no pressure from social media to get plastic surgery. “I don’t,” she told them. “And I appreciate that I didn’t succumb to what everyone has always said in the past, like, ‘You gotta get a nose job, you gotta get a nose job.’ If I felt like I wanted one, I would’ve. And if I want to do something, I’ll totally do it—I don’t care and I’ll be the first one to say, ‘Look what I just did! This is my doctor, let’s do an interview with him and give me the free nose job!” Gotta love a girl hustlin’ for a free nose job.

As for Kim, she slammed haters who accused her of getting fillers and Botox while pregnant with Saint. After he was born, she posted on Instagram, “No I don’t do fillers or Botox when pregnant like some tabloids are reporting, you would have to be really sick to endanger your child like that! Anyone who has been pregnant or gained weight knows your face totally changes! My nose gets bigger, cheeks fuller & my lips swell up.” Pregnancy: The secret to all of the Kardashians’ evolving appearances.

Now we all get to wait for the Kardashian backlash. Sit tight. Shouldn’t be long now.