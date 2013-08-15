Kate Upton Reveals Her Chest Hair Preference in New Gillette Ad: Watch

Kate Upton has already established herself as the model who can do just about anything. She is either loved or hated, but equally noticed, whether she is posing on the beach in a barely-there string bikini for Sports Illustrated or vamping it up in Dolce & Gabbana for the cover of Vogue.

And now she can add this to her repertoire: openly talking about male body hair on camera. For her just-released campaign with Gillette razors, Upton pulls out all the stops in a tight, low-plunging white dress, as she talks directly to the camera and reveals she likes a man with hair on his chest, “But definitely none on his back.”

There you have it! Watch the clip above.