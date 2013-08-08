Kate Upton and SJP Wear Almost-Identical Gucci: Who Wore It Better?

Kate Upton’s September issue debut for Elle is now out, and there’s something immediately interesting about her photo shoot: she’s wearing a Gucci gown nearly identical to the one Sarah Jessica Parker is wearing in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

The tulle net and feather-embellished gowns are from the Italian heritage brand’s Fall 2013 collection, and it normally wouldn’t be of note that two magazines chose dresses from the same collection for their September issues, but these two gowns are just so similar.

It’s even more of note because Elle and Harper’s are both Hearst publications; does Joe Zee (who styled Upton) never get on the phone with Andrew Richardson (Harper’s fashion editor) to ensure they don’t repeat? Seemingly not.

Also, as previously discussed, the fact that Upton is even in the same realm as SJP further cements that she has fully transitioned from buxom bikini babe to high-fashion fixture.

Well, since the opportunity is before us, we may as well take it: who do you think wore the gorgeous Gucci gown better? Vote in the poll below!

