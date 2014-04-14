Kate Upton: ‘I Wish I Had Smaller Boobs’

Here’s a little piece of news that is likely to shock and confuse you in equal measure: in a new interview with U.K. paper The Sun, bodacious model Kate Upton confesses that, while she mostly loves her size-10 frame, she actually wishes she had smaller boobs.
MORE: Kate Upton Defies Gravity For SI
“I wish I had smaller boobs every day of my life as I would love to wear spaghetti tops braless or go for the smallest bikini design,” she told The Sun. “I know I say I wish I had smaller boobs—and that’s true because at least twice a day I wish that. But the grass is always greener, as they say! I love my boobs and I’m proud of my size. That’s an important message to young girls—love who you are and be proud of who you are.”
MORE: Kate Upton in Pictures: See The Model’s Evolution
That said, we also can’t blame her for wanting smaller ta-tas. Considering that she’s already made a huge transition from bikini pin-ups to the cover of Vogue, it seems likely that she wants to keep progressing. Truth be told, a curvy silhouette can be a tough sell when it comes to high fashion editorials, and Upton has been having a tough time breaking into the world. With a flatter chest, her chances would probably get better; but then again, she would probably be giving up the one (or two, we suppose) things that really helped her make a name for herself.
Such a conundrum! What do you think of Kate’s body issues? Sound off below!