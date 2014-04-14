StyleCaster
Kate Upton: 'I Wish I Had Smaller Boobs'

Kate Upton: ‘I Wish I Had Smaller Boobs’

Here’s a little piece of news that is likely to shock and confuse you in equal measure: in a new interview with U.K. paper The Sunbodacious model Kate Upton confesses that, while she mostly loves her size-10 frame, she actually wishes she had smaller boobs.

“I wish I had smaller boobs every day of my life as I would love to wear spaghetti tops braless or go for the smallest bikini design,” she told The Sun. “I know I say I wish I had smaller boobs—and that’s true because at least twice a day I wish that. But the grass is always greener, as they say! I love my boobs and I’m proud of my size. That’s an important message to young girls—love who you are and be proud of who you are.”

It’s hard to believe that a woman who has largely built her career on her ample, size 34D bosom would want to change that particular party of herself—but then again, women do have a tendency to want what they can’t have. Rail-thin gals wish they had curves, women with curly hair want straight hair … we know how it goes.

That said, we also can’t blame her for wanting smaller ta-tas. Considering that she’s already made a huge transition from bikini pin-ups to the cover of Vogue, it seems likely that she wants to keep progressing. Truth be told, a curvy silhouette can be a tough sell when it comes to high fashion editorials, and Upton has been having a tough time breaking into the world. With a flatter chest, her chances would probably get better; but then again, she would probably be giving up the one (or two, we suppose) things that really helped her make a name for herself.

Such a conundrum! What do you think of Kate’s body issues? Sound off below!

Kate Upton on the cover of the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

